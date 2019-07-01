Breaking: Gov’t Building Overrun by Citizens Protesting Politicians’ Attempt to Sellout to China

In a stunning display of fed-up everyday citizens pushing back against perceived government abuses, protesters have overrun Hong Kong’s legislative building, after forcing their way through gates and breaking glass.

The protest-turned-conflagration exploded after weeks of simmering tension between Hong Kong’s citizens and government, centering on a proposed extradition law that would allow the government’s chief executive and some courts to okay requests to transfer fugitives to jurisdictions where similar agreements do not exist, according to the Hong Kong Free Press.

The main fear driving opposition to the bill is that fugitive transfers to China could become more common, making escape from the communist regime more difficult.

#UPDATE Protesters fix a British colonial flag to the Hong Kong parliament podium after they broke into the government headquarters on the 22nd anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China. #HKprotests pic.twitter.com/C11ZPgzMCq — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 1, 2019

The bill also proposes allowing the transfers without oversight from the legislature, effectively eliminating one avenue citizens have to redress poor, questionable, or undesired exercise of the proposed law.

TRENDING: Dan Crenshaw Calls Out Hillary over Border Deception: ‘Absolutely Shameless’

The protesters painted graffiti on the walls, calling for opposition to ‘Chinese colonialism,’ blaming the government for forcing the people’s hand, and calling on Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, to resign.

In the legislative chamber itself, protesters also blacked out the Hong Kong emblem, and displayed a British colonial flag.

22 years after the handover, Hong Kong protesters have taken over the legislature and put the old colonial flag on the president’s chair pic.twitter.com/FfiVoLrIMf — Ben Bland (@benjaminbland) July 1, 2019

The protests also take place on the 22nd anniversary of Britain’s handover of Hong Kong to the Chinese government.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.