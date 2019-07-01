SECTIONS
Breaking: Gov’t Building Overrun by Citizens Protesting Politicians’ Attempt to Sellout to China

By Josh Manning
Published July 1, 2019 at 8:04am
In a stunning display of fed-up everyday citizens pushing back against perceived government abuses, protesters have overrun Hong Kong’s legislative building, after forcing their way through gates and breaking glass.

The protest-turned-conflagration exploded after weeks of simmering tension between Hong Kong’s citizens and government, centering on a proposed extradition law that would allow the government’s chief executive and some courts to okay requests to transfer fugitives to jurisdictions where similar agreements do not exist, according to the Hong Kong Free Press.

The main fear driving opposition to the bill is that fugitive transfers to China could become more common, making escape from the communist regime more difficult.

The bill also proposes allowing the transfers without oversight from the legislature, effectively eliminating one avenue citizens have to redress poor, questionable, or undesired exercise of the proposed law.

The protesters painted graffiti on the walls, calling for opposition to ‘Chinese colonialism,’ blaming the government for forcing the people’s hand, and calling on Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, to resign.

In the legislative chamber itself, protesters also blacked out the Hong Kong emblem, and displayed a British colonial flag.

The protests also take place on the 22nd anniversary of Britain’s handover of Hong Kong to the Chinese government.

 

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Josh Manning
Senior Editor for News, The Western Journal
Josh Manning is The Western Journal's senior editor for news. He holds an MPP from Harvard University and a BA from Lyon College.
Josh Manning grew up outside of Memphis, TN and developed a love of history, politics, and government studies thanks to a life-changing history and civics teacher named Mr. McBride.

He holds an MPP from Harvard University and a BA from Lyon College, a small but distinguished liberal arts college. While in school he did everything possible to confront, discomfit, and drive ivy league liberals to their knees. He also received a death threat over his conservative views from a fellow Harvard student.

After a number of years working in academe, he moved to digital journalism and opinion. Since that point, he has held various leadership positions at The Western Journal and now serves as senior editor for all news.

He's married to a gorgeous blonde who played in the 1998 NCAA women's basketball championship, and he has two pre-teens who hate doing dishes more than poison. He makes life possible for two boxers -- "Hank" Rearden Manning and "Tucker" Carlson Manning -- and a pitbull named Nikki Haley "Gracie" Manning.
Education
MPP from Harvard University, BA from Lyon College
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, tiny fragments of college French
Topics of Expertise
Writing, politics, Christianity, social media curation, higher education







