Breaking: Gunshots Erupt at Trump Golf Outing - Secret Service Opens Fire, Rushes Trump to Safety

Two months after one assassination attempt, former President Donald Trump was rushed to safety after possible gunshots in his vicinity.

Trump was on his Trump International Golf Course near West Palm Beach, Florida, when the incident took place, according to NBC.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” Trump campaign representative Steven Cheung said.

“The Secret Service, in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a protective incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. The former president is safe,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

Again folks! SHOTS FIRED at Trump Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida. An AK-47 was discovered in the bushes, per local law enforcement. The Trump campaign has released a statement confirming former President Trump is safe. A suspect has reportedly been apprehended. pic.twitter.com/FwRfrO3v6y — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 15, 2024

According to a report on CNN, one person has been detained in connection with the incident.

The CNN report, citing sources it did not name, said the Secret Service fired at the suspect. The report said that what has been characterized as a long gun was recovered. 🚨 #BREAKING: Officials believe the shots fired at Trump International Golf Club were intended for former President Donald Trump, according to sources familiar on the matter (CNN) THEY TRIED TO K*LL HIM AGAIN. HOW HAS THIS HAPPENED TWICE NOW? Why are people able to get within… pic.twitter.com/abDj6M7yvk — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 15, 2024 “The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has stopped a vehicle and taken a suspect into custody believed to be connected to a shooting incident at Trump International in Palm Beach County. We will update this information as it becomes available,” police posted on Facebook. The CNN report said that officials believe Trump was being targeted at the golf club by an armed person. NBC reported that a senior law enforcement official said Trump was hustled off the course when a sound that was believed to be gunshots was heard,

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said he spoke with Trump after Trump was taken to safety.

Just spoke with President Trump. He is one of the strongest people I’ve ever known. He’s in good spirits and he is more resolved than ever to save our country. https://t.co/9CWaeFrOpX — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 15, 2024

“He is one of the strongest people I’ve ever known. He’s in good spirits and he is more resolved than ever to save our country,” Graham posted on X.

The incident comes weeks after an assassination attempt on Trump that took place during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was later shot dead by a counter-sniper, shot Trump in the ear. One rallygoer was killed, and two others were wounded.

This is a developing story.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.