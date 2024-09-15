Share
Sheriff vehicles are pictured near Trump International Golf Club in West Palm beach, Florida, after reported in the vicinity of former President Donald Trump.
Sheriff vehicles are pictured near Trump International Golf Club in West Palm beach, Florida, after reported in the vicinity of former President Donald Trump. (Stephanie Matat / AP)

Breaking: Gunshots Erupt at Trump Golf Outing - Secret Service Opens Fire, Rushes Trump to Safety

 By Jack Davis  September 15, 2024 at 1:18pm
Two months after one assassination attempt, former President Donald Trump was rushed to safety after possible gunshots in his vicinity.

Trump was on his Trump International Golf Course near West Palm Beach, Florida, when the incident took place, according to NBC.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” Trump campaign representative Steven Cheung said.

“The Secret Service, in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a protective incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. The former president is safe,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

Former FBI Assistant Director Says Assassination Suspect May Have Received 'Inside Information' from '3rd Party'

According to a report on CNN, one person has been detained in connection with the incident.

The CNN report, citing sources it did not name, said the Secret Service fired at the suspect.

The report said that what has been characterized as a long gun was recovered.

“The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has stopped a vehicle and taken a suspect into custody believed to be connected to a shooting incident at Trump International in Palm Beach County. We will update this information as it becomes available,” police posted on Facebook.

The CNN report said that officials believe Trump was being targeted at the golf club by an armed person.

NBC reported that a senior law enforcement official said Trump was hustled off the course when a sound that was believed to be gunshots was heard,

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said he spoke with Trump after Trump was taken to safety.

“He is one of the strongest people I’ve ever known. He’s in good spirits and he is more resolved than ever to save our country,” Graham posted on X.

The incident comes weeks after an assassination attempt on Trump that took place during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was later shot dead by a counter-sniper, shot Trump in the ear. One rallygoer was killed, and two others were wounded.

Ryan Wesley Routh Called Trump 'Retarded,' Told Foreign Power It Was 'Free to' Target Former President: Book

This is a developing story.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




