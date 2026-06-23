BREAKING: Heartbreak in Nancy Guthrie Case as Note Believed to Be from Kidnappers Confirms She Is Dead

Law enforcement sources revealed that a ransom note alleged to be from the kidnappers of Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC “Today” host Savannah Guthrie, says that the 84-year-old woman is dead.

While the note had been sent to media outlets in February — the same month that Guthrie was allegedly kidnapped from her home in Tucson, Arizona — its existence was first revealed Monday, CNN reported.

The first note, the outlet said, demanded millions in ransom money.

However, the subsequent note sent to those outlets said that the woman had died while being held captive.

The individuals who wrote the letter said they did not mean to kill her, but that she died shortly after she was taken hostage.

“Investigators believed they are legitimate communications from the kidnappers,” CNN reported, while noting that numerous ransom notes from various individuals had been sent to scores of media outlets.

The news follows a manhunt that captivated the nation for months. Guthrie was last seen on Jan. 31, when she was dropped off by her son-in-law at her home.

Will you commit to pray for the Guthrie family, that God would comfort them and use this to bring them to Christ? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (1100 Votes) No: 2% (28 Votes)

In the early morning hours of Feb. 1, a doorbell camera captured a masked individual outside the house. Shortly thereafter, Nancy Guthrie’s pacemaker monitor stopped receiving transmissions from the implanted device.

When she did not attend church the next morning, a fellow parishioner contacted the family to report her absence; members of the family arrived at her home to find her missing, and called police shortly afterward.

Search and rescue teams, including local and federal law enforcement, as well as volunteers, scoured the area for clues as to Guthrie’s whereabouts.

It’s unclear when the emails were received, but CNN reported that it and a local television station had received copies of the second note alleging Nancy Guthrie had died while being held captive.

However, law enforcement requested that they not release either the contents or the general information contained in the note, and both outlets agreed.

On Feb. 7, the Guthrie family released a cryptic video in which Savannah Guthrie said, “We received your message, and we understand.” CNN’s report implied this message came after the second note alleging Nancy Guthrie’s death was received.

Former FBI hostage negotiator Chip Massey told CNN’s Erin Burnett that the note represented “a juncture” that could “give this family final relief.”

Retired FBI Hostage Negotiator Chip Massey on law enforcement sources revealing a note back in February stated Nancy Guthrie had died: “This could be a juncture where law enforcement believes perhaps that the abductors are listening… give this family final relief.” pic.twitter.com/w9g5UOVxQZ — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) June 23, 2026

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department, which is one of the agencies handling the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, did not comment on the note’s contents, according to the Associated Press.

However, it stressed that the investigation into her disappearance remained “active and ongoing.” It referred any additional questions about the notes to the FBI. The bureau’s Phoenix office did not respond to comment.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.