Breaking: Hillary Clinton Diagnosed with COVID-19

Hillary Clinton on Tuesday became the second top Democrat this month to announce a positive COVID-19 test.

Former President Barack Obama tweeted that he had tested positive on March 13.

”Well, I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’ve got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine,” Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential race to former President Donald Trump, tweeted.

“I’m more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already!”

She added a follow-up tweet about her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

“Bill tested negative and is feeling fine. He’s quarantining until our household is fully in the clear. Movie recommendations appreciated!” she wrote.

The former president is 75. Hillary Clinton is 74.

In October, Bill Clinton was hospitalized with what was described as a “non-Covid-related infection,” according to The Washington Post.

Also on Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Today, in preparation for travel to Europe, I took a PCR test this morning. That test came back positive, which means I will be adhering to [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidance and no longer be traveling on the President’s trip to Europe,” Psaki said in a statement.

“Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms. In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test,” she said.

Last week, Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, also tested positive for COVID-19, the New York Post reported.

Trump and former first lady Melania Trump were each infected with the virus in October 2020.

