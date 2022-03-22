Share
News
Hillary Clinton speaks during the 2022 New York State Democratic Convention on Feb. 17 in New York City.
Breaking
Hillary Clinton speaks during the 2022 New York State Democratic Convention on Feb. 17 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Breaking: Hillary Clinton Diagnosed with COVID-19

 By Jack Davis  March 22, 2022 at 4:41pm
Share

Hillary Clinton on Tuesday became the second top Democrat this month to announce a positive COVID-19 test.

Former President Barack Obama tweeted that he had tested positive on March 13.

”Well, I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’ve got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine,” Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential race to former President Donald Trump, tweeted.

“I’m more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already!”

Trending:
9th Circuit Delivers Massive Victory to Trump, Stormy Daniels Ordered to Pay Trump $300k

She added a follow-up tweet about her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

“Bill tested negative and is feeling fine. He’s quarantining until our household is fully in the clear. Movie recommendations appreciated!” she wrote.

The former president is 75. Hillary Clinton is 74.

In October, Bill Clinton was hospitalized with what was described as a “non-Covid-related infection,” according to The Washington Post.

Also on Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Today, in preparation for travel to Europe, I took a PCR test this morning. That test came back positive, which means I will be adhering to [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidance and no longer be traveling on the President’s trip to Europe,” Psaki said in a statement.

Related:
Trump: Russia's Sanctions on Biden Family Are a Reminder Hunter Got $3.5 Million From Moscow Mayor's Wife

“Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms. In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test,” she said.

Last week, Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, also tested positive for COVID-19, the New York Post reported.

Trump and former first lady Melania Trump were each infected with the virus in October 2020.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




White House Friction: New Book Reveals Tense Relationship Between Biden and Harris Camps
Breaking: Hillary Clinton Diagnosed with COVID-19
House Democrat Slams Biden's Potential Iran Deal, Says It 'Makes Zero Sense'
Boater Who Rescued Jet Skier Then Shot Him Will Face No Charges in Remarkable Self-Defense Case
Americans Face More Pain as Ukraine War Poised to 'Blow US Food Costs Sky High'
See more...

Conversation