BREAKING: Hillary Clinton Reportedly Started 'Screaming' and Became 'Unhinged' During Epstein Deposition, Which Is Set to Air on C-SPAN

Unofficial accounts of Hillary Clinton’s deposition about her connections to Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein paint her behavior in highly unflattering terms, according ton one version of events.

Reporter Paul Sperry used his X account to share tidbits from Clinton’s testimony Thursday before the House Oversight Committee.

“BREAKING: House Oversight Committee members said Hillary Clinton during her deposition was not honest, kept deferring key questions to her husband, and at one point under questioning, started ‘screaming’ and became ‘unhinged,’” he posted on X.

“Her video, end to end, is scheduled to be aired on C-SPAN,” he posted.

In another post, he wrote, “Typical of the prevaricating Clintons, Hillary cleverly thought she could make the photo of Ghislaine Maxwell front and center at her daughter’s wedding go away by claiming she was just the ‘+1’ of an invited guest and didn’t know she’d be there. Really? Who was the invited guest?”

“Ghislaine was joined with Epstein at the hip, yet Hillary only now claims she’s ‘furious’ with Epstein — ‘a heinous individual’ — because ‘I have spent my life’ ‘combatting sex trafficking.’ She made a point to say Epstein became radioactive in ‘2008,’ but Epstein was arrested and charged in July 2006,” he wrote.

“Hillary seems to be lawyering a timeline for some purpose. Stay tuned,” he wrote.

Sperry noted that Hillary Clinton was trying to make her version of the truth what her supporters would believe.

“Hillary e-blasted her opening statement yesterday to her OnwardTogether campaign database, claiming vaguely, ‘I do not recall encountering Mr. Epstein,’ though she could confidently say she ‘never’ visited his homes,” he posted.

“What she did not deny, however, was Epstein or his pedo groomer Ghislaine visiting *her* homes in Chappaqua or Whitehaven. Ghislaine testified she was invited to stay at Chappaqua several times. Hillary avoids mentioning this in her spin to supporters,” he wrote.

“Hillary calls her Epstein pedo depo a ‘fishing expedition’ and ‘partisan political theater’ and shifts the blame to Trump, Rubio, Bondi, Acosta and Elon Musk and specifically suggests Congress should subpoena Musk,” he posted.

“Hillary adds that Republicans should ‘do more to help survivors of Epstein’s crimes,’ and that ‘my heart breaks for the survivors, and I am furious on their behalf,’ yet she’s stayed silent about those victims for 20 years. She did nothing to advocate for them for the past two decades,” he wrote.

The Fox News contributor noted that Clinton supports contradictory goals.

“At the same time Hillary claims Republicans are conducting a ‘fishing expedition,’ she says the Epstein ‘scandal’ ‘deserves vigorous investigation and oversight.’ Except when it comes to Hillary and her husband apparently,” he wrote.

