BREAKING: Hillary Clinton's Epstein Deposition Paused Following Media Leak

Hillary Clinton’s deposition about her interactions with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was halted Thursday after a picture taken from the closed-door hearing was leaked.

The hearing took place in Chappaqua, New York.

Not long after the hearing began, a picture of Clinton appeared on social media.

Benny Johnson indicated on his X account that the picture was shared by Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, according to Mediaite.

“The hearing just went off the record for a moment because it seems, as some of you may have seen, there was a photograph shared on social media, which is against the rules read at the top of the meeting,” Clinton representative Nick Merrill said.

“So the hearing is paused briefly while they figure out where the photo came from and why possibly members of Congress have violated that rule,” he said.

When one reporter appeared unaware of the picture, Merrill said, “Look at Benny Johnson’s feed.”

🚨BREAKING: The first image of Hillary Clinton testifying under oath about Jeffery Epstein to the Republican Oversight Committee. This is the first time Hillary has had to answer real questions about Epstein. Clinton does not look happy. Photo provided by Rep. Lauren Boebert. pic.twitter.com/mPtUyA4u5i — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 26, 2026

Johnson’s X account had a photo of Clinton on a post that read, “BREAKING: The first image of Hillary Clinton testifying under oath about Jeffery Epstein to the Republican Oversight Committee.”

“This is the first time Hillary has had to answer real questions about Epstein. Clinton does not look happy. Photo provided by Rep. Lauren Boebert,” he posted.

Responding to the fuss over the photo, Johnson later posted, “This is insane.”

“The deposition is being filmed. Hillary wanted it to be done LIVE on TV. The entire deposition will be released soon,” he wrote.

This is insane. The deposition is being filmed. Hillary wanted it to be done LIVE on TV. The entire deposition will be released soon. Rep. Boebert gave me permission to post photo with credit. Hillary is trying to get out of answering questions about Epstein because of a pic!?! https://t.co/bQmf4BMIIk — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 26, 2026

“Rep. Boebert gave me permission to post photo with credit. Hillary is trying to get out of answering questions about Epstein because of a pic!?!” he wrote.

The hearing later resumed. Although Clinton said she wanted the media in the room, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer did not agree and did not allow the media in.

In her opening statement, Clinton called her presence part of “partisan political theater.”

“You have compelled me to testify, fully aware that I have no knowledge that would assist your investigation,” Clinton said, according to The New York Times.

“I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein,” she said, according to her prepared statement. “I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes or offices. I have nothing to add to that.”

