Breaking: Holdout Juror in Lindsay Clancy Trial Issues First Statement: 'I Didn't Have Any Doubts'

The holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial has issued his first public statement, saying that he “didn’t have any doubts” as to the Massachusetts mother’s guilt and that he believed the prosecution had proved its case.

The statement by Michael P. Desronvil to NewsNation comes amid intense speculation about his motives and his online doxing in being the lone holdout who caused a mistrial earlier this month.

The other 11 jurors in the case of the Duxbury, Massachusetts mother who strangled her three children before trying to kill herself thought that she was not guilty by reason of insanity, and insisted that Desronvil had admitted he had “reasonable doubt” over whether Clancy was guilty but refused to entertain it.

“He had the hardest time getting off the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children,” juror Kellie Farina said in what has become an infamous clip regarding the holdout.

“He had the hardest time getting off the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children.” Lindsay Clancy jurors speak out, express their frustration with the lone holdout. pic.twitter.com/NehHv9qInV — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 8, 2026

In addition there were claims that Desronvil’s religion — he was a devout Catholic — or previous allegations of domestic violence may have played some part in his decision.

However, in the statement released by NewsNation on Thursday evening, Desronvil finally spoke — and said none of that was accurate.

“I didn’t have any doubts. As I tried to explain different possible theories during deliberation, I kept getting cut off as if I had doubts based on the evidence present,” Desronvil said via a statement.

“Based on all the physical evidence, key witnesses, and what the prosecution presents, I thought it was enough proof that she [Clancy] knew exactly what she was doing and planned.”

Statement from Lindsay Clancy juror Michael P. Desronvil to @NewsNation. pic.twitter.com/H5w1poef90 — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 17, 2026

This came after NewsNation’s Ray Marcel, who interviewed the juror on Tuesday, said he’d heard him say materially similar things.

“He felt that she was sane when she did it. And that’s exactly what he told me,” Marcel told Chris Cuomo.

“He said, from day one, that he always felt that she was guilty, and he never displayed or said anything about reasonable doubt.”

This clashes with jury foreperson Roni Carlson’s statement that Desronvil “admitted he had reasonable doubt” but refused to say why.

But then, according to Marcel, that wasn’t the only clash with the jury.

“He said things got heated in the jury room,” Marcel said.

“Jurors were not agreeing, some agreeing, some not agreeing …. What he told me was, from day one, they voted every single day.”

While other jurors have given lengthy interviews about the deliberations, Desronvil has maintained a low profile, in part because Clancy’s supporters have made themselves especially vocal about the fact that she’ll likely have to undergo another trial or take a plea deal in the case.

However, he has received some support of his own — including a crowdfunding campaign which has raised over $280,000 for him as of Thursday night, and an offer of “asylum” in Florida by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

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