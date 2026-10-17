Breaking: Homes Destroyed, 70k Without Power as Wildfires Devastate Southern California

A number of fast-moving wildfires pushed by powerful Santa Ana winds began sweeping their way through Southern California on Friday.

Firefighters have been battling various blazes for hours as they threaten homes in San Clemente, Malibu, and Azusa.

The Norte Fire in Orange County and the Bryson Fire in Malibu, however, have proved difficult to contend with, prompting evacuations in both areas, as reported by local ABC affiliate KABC-TV.

The Norte Fire itself has spread across a striking 465 acres as of early Friday evening.

A Red Flag Warning has been put into effect for areas in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. A reported 70,000 residents in those counties are without power as utility crews attempt to prevent electrical infrastructure from making the situation worse.

So far the Norte Fire has destroyed six homes, with videos and pictures of the devastation beginning to make their way onto social media.

🚨 NOW: Crews are DESPERATELY trying to save more homes from burning down in the California Norte brush fire One home is continuing to burn AGGRESSIVELY and the roof might collapse 💔 Rebuilding is going to take a long time because of how this area is. So tragic. The fire officially reached 465 acres, per the latest update. The cause is still under investigation 🙏🏻 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 16, 2026

How concerned are you about the impact of wildfires in California? Very concerned Somewhat concerned Not concerned at all Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Very concerned 60% (266 votes) Somewhat concerned 18% (80 votes) Not concerned at all 22% (99 votes)

🚨 ABSOLUTE DESTRUCTION in San Clemente right now! The raging Norte Fire has exploded to nearly 500 acres. If you are under an evacuation order, GET OUT NOW. Do not wait! Praying for the firefighters on the front lines fighting these winds. Stay safe, California! 🙏🔥 https://t.co/X5zeh3rzsp — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 16, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: At least 10 HOMES are now ENGULFED in San Clemente, California as wildfires spark in multiple areas of Southern California This particular fire, the Norte Fire, is WELL over 250 acres at this point, and 0% contained. Pray for SoCal. https://t.co/1ZKYaNfLY9 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 16, 2026

Multiple homes in San Juan Capistrano have been burned as well, and up to 100 additional structures are under threat in the Bryson Fire, per KABC-TV.

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