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Firefighters spray water on a burning home engulfed by the Norte Fire moving through Southern California on Oct. 16, 2026.
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Firefighters spray water on a burning home engulfed by the Norte Fire moving through Southern California on Oct. 16, 2026. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Breaking: Homes Destroyed, 70k Without Power as Wildfires Devastate Southern California

 By Michael Austin  October 16, 2026 at 6:11pm
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A number of fast-moving wildfires pushed by powerful Santa Ana winds began sweeping their way through Southern California on Friday.

Firefighters have been battling various blazes for hours as they threaten homes in San Clemente, Malibu, and Azusa.

The Norte Fire in Orange County and the Bryson Fire in Malibu, however, have proved difficult to contend with, prompting evacuations in both areas, as reported by local ABC affiliate KABC-TV.

The Norte Fire itself has spread across a striking 465 acres as of early Friday evening.

A Red Flag Warning has been put into effect for areas in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. A reported 70,000 residents in those counties are without power as utility crews attempt to prevent electrical infrastructure from making the situation worse.

So far the Norte Fire has destroyed six homes, with videos and pictures of the devastation beginning to make their way onto social media.

How concerned are you about the impact of wildfires in California?

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Multiple homes in San Juan Capistrano have been burned as well, and up to 100 additional structures are under threat in the Bryson Fire, per KABC-TV.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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