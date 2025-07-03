Breaking: House Casts Final Vote on 'Big Beautiful Bill'

The House on Thursday gave final congressional approval to the “Big Beautiful Bill” to meet President Donald Trump’s goal of having the bill to him by Independence Day.

The vote was 218-214, NBC News reported. Republican Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania voted against.

Democrats have been a bloc of opposition votes from the first, but Republican moderates and conservatives have staged a tug-of-war over spending and cuts.

The dueling was so intense that the bill passed the House by one vote its first time around. Vice President J.D. Vance also issued the tie-breaking vote required to get a much-amended version of the bill through the Senate on Tuesday.

The changes needed to clear the Senate were greeted with dismay and disdain by the House, to the extent that it was after 3 a.m. Thursday before the final procedural barrier was cleared to bring the bill to the floor of the House.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said patience was the key, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“There was just a lot of patience and listening to everyone’s concerns and making sure that their concerns were addressed,” Johnson said.

Republican Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina embodied the journey from “no” to “yes” that was traveled by many Republicans.

The House Freedom Caucus member opposed the bill Wednesday morning, calling it a” nonstarter.”

He was supporting it by the end of the day.

“We found out things that were going to happen, which will affect the whole country in a good way,” he said.

Patience was part of the formula House leaders used to push the bill through its final procedural barrier, but Trump was also pushing in the form of Truth Social messages.

“Largest Tax Cuts in History and a Booming Economy vs. Biggest Tax Increase in History, and a Failed Economy. What are the Republicans waiting for??? What are you trying to prove??? MAGA IS NOT HAPPY, AND IT’S COSTING YOU VOTES!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social shortly after midnight Thursday.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 07.03.25 12:12 AM EST pic.twitter.com/f6jk9Ra4dT — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 3, 2025

“FOR REPUBLICANS, THIS SHOULD BE AN EASY YES VOTE. RIDICULOUS!!!” Trump posted as 1 a.m. loomed.

As noted by NPR, the bill extends Trump’s 2017 tax cuts. The bill also ends taxes on tips and overtime.

On the spending side of the ledger, the bill increases spending on immigration enforcement and defense.

