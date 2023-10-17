Share
Breaking: House Fails to Elect Speaker as 20 Republicans Vote Against Jim Jordan

 By Johnathan Jones  October 17, 2023 at 11:08am
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio failed to get enough votes to claim the speakership on Tuesday as 20 members of his own party refused to vote for him.

Two weeks after Kevin McCarthy was ousted as speaker in a historic vote, Jordan had emerged as the leading candidate to replace him.

The Ohio Republican needed 217 Republican votes to get the gavel.

Jordan was nominated by Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, who called on the GOP conference to elect the House Judiciary Committee chair to help lead the party in opposing the Biden administration’s policies.

In the first round of voting, House Republican holdouts quickly voted to kill Jordan’s speakership bid.

Some cast ballots for McCarthy while ballots were also cast for Rep. Mike Garcia of California and former House Republican Lee Zeldin.

Republican Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana also received a number of votes.

Jordan could only afford to lose four members of his own party, but the number of those who opposed his speakership bid rose to five and beyond quickly as the votes were tabulated.

Democrats voted in unison to make Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York speaker, but the party did not have enough votes.

Tuesday’s first vote for Jordan was reminiscent of McCarthy’s January bid for the gavel, which took 15 rounds of voting before a compromise was reached to elect him as speaker.

McCarthy was the first House speaker in history to be removed from his position by a motion to vacate in the middle of his term.

