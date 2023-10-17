Breaking: House Fails to Elect Speaker as 20 Republicans Vote Against Jim Jordan

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio failed to get enough votes to claim the speakership on Tuesday as 20 members of his own party refused to vote for him.

Two weeks after Kevin McCarthy was ousted as speaker in a historic vote, Jordan had emerged as the leading candidate to replace him.

The Ohio Republican needed 217 Republican votes to get the gavel.

Jordan was nominated by Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, who called on the GOP conference to elect the House Judiciary Committee chair to help lead the party in opposing the Biden administration’s policies.

🚨 Rep. Elise Stefanik gives speech nominating Jim Jordan for Speaker: “Jim Jordan will be We the People’s Speaker for such a time as this” pic.twitter.com/zZzbgXr0FK — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 17, 2023

In the first round of voting, House Republican holdouts quickly voted to kill Jordan’s speakership bid.

Some cast ballots for McCarthy while ballots were also cast for Rep. Mike Garcia of California and former House Republican Lee Zeldin.

Republican Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana also received a number of votes.

Should Jim Jordan be the next speaker of the House? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (2598 Votes) No: 2% (42 Votes)

Jordan could only afford to lose four members of his own party, but the number of those who opposed his speakership bid rose to five and beyond quickly as the votes were tabulated.

7 House GOP JORDAN No Votes:

1.Don Bacon – (R-Neb.) McCarthy

2.Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Ore.) – McCarthy

3.Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY) – Zeldin

4.Mario Diaz Balart (R-Fl.)– Scalise

5.Jake Ellzey (R-Texas) – Mike Garcia

6.Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) – Zeldin

7. Gimenez (R-Fl.) – McCarthy — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) October 17, 2023

9 GOP No votes for Jim Jordan thus far: Bacon – McCarthy

Chavez-DeRemer – McCarthy

D’Esposito – Zeldin

Diaz Balart – Scalise

Ellzey – Garcia

Garbarino – Zeldin

Gimenez – McCarthy

Gonzales – Scalise

Granger – Scalise He will not be Speaker after the 1st round https://t.co/mS5zlquJsr — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 17, 2023

\

Lawler – McCarthy — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 17, 2023

14 Republicans now voting against Rep. Jim Jordan. — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) October 17, 2023

BREAKING: Here are the 20 Republicans that just voted against @Jim_Jordan for Speaker on the first ballot: Bacon (NE)

Buck (CO)

Chavez-Deremer (OR)

D’Esposito (NY)

Diaz-Balart (FL)

Ellzey (TX)

Garbarino (NY)

Gimenez (FL)

Gonzales (TX)

Granger (TX)

James (MI)

Kelly (PA)

Kiggans… — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 17, 2023

Democrats voted in unison to make Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York speaker, but the party did not have enough votes.

Tuesday’s first vote for Jordan was reminiscent of McCarthy’s January bid for the gavel, which took 15 rounds of voting before a compromise was reached to elect him as speaker.

McCarthy was the first House speaker in history to be removed from his position by a motion to vacate in the middle of his term.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to subscribe, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Subscribe right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by subscribing today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.