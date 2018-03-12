Breaking: House Intel Committee Finds Putin Did NOT Try to Get Trump Elected

The House Intelligence Committee has found no evidence of the Trump campaign colluding with Russia.

“We have found no evidence of collusion, coordination, or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russians,” reads an overview of a committee report, which was released Monday.

CNN reported that the Intelligence Committee’s investigation has lasted for over a year and included 73 witnesses and the review of approximately 300,000 pages of documents.

Among those who appeared before the panel were Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, Hope Hicks, Steve Bannon, and most recently, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

The Republican majority has already completed a draft of the committee’s findings, which will be submitted to Democrats on Tuesday for comment.

The committee determined the main purpose of Russia’s attempt to influence the election was to sow discord.

GOP lawmakers did not reach the same conclusion as the Obama administration intelligence community’s January 2017 assessment that President Vladimir Putin had a “clear preference” for Trump over Hillary Clinton, though it did agree with most of the other findings of the assessment.

According to NBC News, the committee’s report found that to the extent Russians acted on behalf of either candidate, it was for Clinton, citing the Trump-Russia dossier.

“Clearly the dossier would have hurt him and helped her,” said GOP Rep Mike Conaway, who was leading the Intelligence Committee’s Russia investigation. “We don’t have any evidence that the Clinton campaign itself or the DNC knew what was going on. There (were) some cutouts, so to speak.”

Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff objected to the committee concluding its inquiry.

In a statement, Schiff described the probe concluding as “another tragic milestone for this Congress, and represents yet another capitulation to the executive branch.”

The California Democrat predicted new information will continue to come out through the media and other investigative bodies, and “Republicans will be held accountable for abandoning a critical investigation of such vital national importance.”

Schiff responds: “In the coming weeks and months, new information will continue to be exposed… And each time this new information becomes public, Republicans will be held accountable for abandoning a critical investigation of such vital national importance.” pic.twitter.com/4fgdLRsQ2a — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 12, 2018

While the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation is wrapping up, the Senate Intelligence Committee probe will continue.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia inquiry continues, as well, though no evidence of collusion has been made public to date.

Conaway does not believe Mueller investigation’s conclusions will be different than the committee’s regarding the matter.

“We didn’t find any evidence of collusion and I don’t think (Mueller) will either,” Conaway said on Fox News‘ “Special Report” on Monday.

