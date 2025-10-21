Breaking: House Judiciary Committee Refers Former CIA Director John Brennan for Criminal Prosecution

The House Judiciary Committee referred former Central Intelligence Agency director John Brennan to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution Monday, which could ultimately lead to an official indictment.

In a letter addressed to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Republican Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio cited “significant evidence” that Brennan “knowingly made false statements during his transcribed interview before the Committee on the Judiciary on May 11, 2023.”

“Brennan made numerous willfully and intentionally false statements of material fact contradicted by the record established by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) and the CIA,” the letter read.

“Making false statements before Congress is a crime that undermines the integrity of the Committee’s constitutional duty to conduct oversight.”

The letter specifically highlighted Brennan’s statements regarding the CIA’s involvement in the now-discredited Steele dossier and various claims about Russia helping President Donald Trump win the White House back in 2016.

“The Steele dossier was a series of reports containing baseless accusations concerning President Trump’s ties to Russia compiled and delivered to the FBI in 2016 by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele,” Jordan explained.

He added, “Subsequent investigations confirmed that the Clinton campaign and the DNC paid Steele via the law firm Perkins Coie and opposition research firm Fusion GPS to provide derogatory information about Trump’s purported ties to Russia, which resulted in the discredited dossier.”

John Brennan lied to Congress. Today, we referred him to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution. Read the full referral here: https://t.co/NG45lgFWgM pic.twitter.com/92BF4BUz4B — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 21, 2025

Brennan had previously testified that “the CIA was not involved at all with the [Steele] dossier,” which Jordan claimed was a blatant lie.

The letter also referred to testimony Brennan gave during a hearing in May of 2017, when he claimed the Steele dossier “was not in any way used as a basis for the Intelligence Community assessment that was done.”

Despite these statements being beyond the five-year statute of limitations, Jordan wrote highlighted how it “indicates a pattern of Brennan’s willingness to lie to Congress about the Steele dossier.”

“In sum, Brennan’s testimony before the Committee on May 11, 2023, was a brazen attempt to knowingly and willfully testify falsely and fictitiously to material facts,” Jordan concluded. “We therefore make this referral for the Department to examine whether any of Brennan’s testimony warrants a charge for the violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1001. Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter.”

