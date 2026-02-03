Breaking: House Votes to End Partial Government Shutdown with Some Democrat Support

The House of Representatives voted Tuesday to end the partial government shutdown.

The final vote was 217 to 214, with 21 Republicans voting against the package and 21 Democrats voting for it.

The measure will now go to President Donald Trump’s desk for signature, ending a four-day shutdown that began Saturday.

The legislation includes five full-year appropriations bills, funding the Departments of Energy, Defense, Treasury, State, Labor, Transportation, Health and Human Services, and Education, plus funding for the judicial branch and various independent agencies through the end of the fiscal year Sept. 30, The Hill reported.

Funding for the Department of Homeland Security was only approved through Feb. 13, with Democrats seeking to block more dollars to the agency until they can win concessions regarding Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

“House Democrats laid out their demands Tuesday, many of which echoed what [Sen Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer and Democratic members pitched last week: tightening of warrants, banning ICE and Border Patrol agents from wearing masks during operations, independent investigations, and a clear set of guidelines for use of force,” The Hill said.

On Sunday, Speaker Mike Johnson explained Republicans are a hard “no” on ICE agents removing face masks, given leftists’ efforts to dox them.

“[Border Czar] Tom Homan told Leader Schumer himself — I was part of the conversation in the Oval Office a few days ago — he said, ‘That’s one of the demands that I’m not going to be able to implement. I have to protect my officers, and when you have people doxing them and targeting them, of course we don’t want their personal identification out there on the street,'” Johnson told Fox News.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson slams Democrats for wanting to dox ICE officers: “Tom Homan told Leader Schumer himself… I have to protect my officers and when you have people doxing them and targeting them, of course we don’t want their personal identification out… pic.twitter.com/iW1OIMG0bs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 1, 2026

Democrats’ demand that ICE apprehend illegal aliens only after first obtaining a judicial warrant also appears to be a non-starter.

“When ICE goes to execute a warrant, it’s an administrative warrant, and it’s issued by an immigration judge, and that is a sufficient legal authority to go and apprehend someone. They have violated the law. They’ve crossed over into our border, illegally, and they’re here without any right to be here,” Johnson argued.

Q: You’re a constitutional lawyer. Can you detail the 4th Amendment protections someone has if an ICE agent approaches their home with an administrative warrant? MIKE JOHNSON: When ICE goes to execute a warrant, it’s an administrative warrant and it’s issued by an immigration… pic.twitter.com/805boNlop0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 3, 2026

“[Democrats] want to add an entirely new layer of warrant requirement. They want to have a judicial warrant on top of the immigration judge warrant, and we can’t do that,” the speaker said.

In a Truth Social post on Monday, Trump urged lawmakers to get the government open.

“We need to get the Government open, and I hope all Republicans and Democrats will join me in supporting this Bill, and send it to my desk WITHOUT DELAY,” he wrote. “There can be NO CHANGES at this time. We will work together in good faith to address the issues that have been raised, but we cannot have another long, pointless, and destructive Shutdown that will hurt our Country so badly.”

