In a stunning development, the highly-criticized original plea deal in place for Hunter Biden is “dead and off the table.”

Multiple outlets reported on the shocking developments out of Wilmington, Delaware, where the president’s son is being tried.

The reason for this sudden about-face?

There are apparently issues with the plea deal itself and how it pertains to the separate gun charge that Hunter Biden faces.

CNN’s Kara Scannell was reportedly at the courthouse when these developments occurred and shared her thoughts on what had just transpired:

🚨BREAKING: Hunter Biden’s plea deal just fell apart in court due to investigations that are still on going into potential FARA violations. pic.twitter.com/wn6qoXGMSD — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 26, 2023

“So as of right now, the deal appears to be dead and off the table,” Scannell said.

The New York Times provided live coverage of the proceedings and summed up the stunning developments succinctly:

“The two-part plea agreement negotiated between Hunter Biden and the U.S. attorney in Delaware is on the verge of collapsing after the judge in the case questioned whether it offered Mr. Biden blanket immunity from prosecution for his business dealings — or only for tax offenses,” Glenn Thrush reported.

“Judge Maryellen Noreika of Federal District Court pointedly asked Leo Wise, a top prosecutor in the case, if the deal meant Hunter Biden would be immune from prosecution for other possible crimes, including violations related to representing foreign governments. Wise said no — and Hunter Biden’s lawyer responded by saying the agreement was ‘null and void,'” Thrush continued.

Apparently, this disagreement over the blanket status of the immunity being offered in the plea deal did not sit right with Judge Noreika.

“From the start, the judge seemed highly skeptical of the unusual deal — which offered Hunter Biden broad immunity from prosecution in perpetuity, questioning why it had been filed under a provision that gave her no legal authority to reject it,” Thrush said. “When she asked Leo Wise, a prosecutor, if there was any precedent for the kind of deal being proposed, he replied, ‘No, your honor.'”

Thrush added that the two parties furiously tried to hash out a new plea deal “in full view of three dozen reporters packed into the courtroom.”

Other issues, per the Times, include whether or not the investigation into Hunter Biden was still ongoing and whether or not the gun charges were covered in a separate agreement.

Hunter Biden has been under a searing microscope for more than just failing to pay taxes in 2017 and 2018 — and possibly illegally owning a firearm.

The president’s son was also embroiled in an ugly child custody battle over Joe Biden’s seventh grandchild.

More disconcerting than any of the above, however, are the growing reports that both Hunter and Joe Biden allegedly engaged in bribery schemes with Ukraine and Burisma.

#BREAKING: The Hunter Biden plea deal is BACK, but is “much more limited in scope” to drug use, the gun charge and tax charges. pic.twitter.com/9ktrY4KXqt — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 26, 2023

According to the latest reports, which came in during the writing of this article, the Hunter Biden plea deal has been successfully renegotiated, although it is “much more limited in scope” now.

