Minneapolis Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting where a law enforcement officer "fearing for his life" shot and killed a woman who actively impeded an ICE operation, refused to follow lawful orders, and then drove straight at said officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 7, 2026. (Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)

Breaking: ICE Agent Who Was Hit by Renee Good's Vehicle Suffered Internal Bleeding

 By Johnathan Jones  January 14, 2026 at 10:31am
An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent injured during last week’s fatal shooting of Renee Good suffered internal bleeding, according to officials.

The details were first reported by CBS News on Wednesday.

The agent, veteran Jonathan Ross, was struck by Good’s vehicle during the Minneapolis incident, two U.S. officials told CBS News.

Those officials said Ross experienced internal bleeding in his torso following the encounter.

The extent of the bleeding was not immediately clear, according to the report.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed Ross was injured.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem previously addressed the injury publicly.

“The officer was hit by the vehicle. She hit him,” Noem said last week. “He went to the hospital. A doctor did treat him. He has been released.”.

Noem added that Ross was recovering from his injuries.

She described him as an experienced law enforcement officer.

She said Ross was defending himself and fellow agents from Good.

The shooting followed an ICE operation disrupted when Good blocked traffic.

Multiple videos showed Good accelerating toward the agent.

Despite the evidence, anti-immigration activists and corporate media reporters and pundits continue to claim the shooting was murder.

Conversation