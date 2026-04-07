Breaking: ICE Officers Shoot Alleged Illegal Alien Gang Member Who 'Weaponized His Vehicle'

An illegal alien with suspected ties to two murders in two countries was shot by immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in California Tuesday after allegedly trying to turn his vehicle into a weapon against the officers.

The illegal was identified as Carlos Ivan Mendoza, an alleged gang member wanted for questioning in connection with a murder in California, as well as a murder in his native El Salvador, according to KTVU-TV in Oakland.

His condition was unclear on Tuesday. There were no reports of injuries among ICE agents.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin posted a statement from acting ICE Director Todd Lyons about the incident:

UPDATE: Statement to @FoxNews via Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, confirming the above: “On April 7, 2026, ICE officers were conducting a targeted vehicle stop in Patterson, CA to arrest Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez, an 18th Street Gang member wanted in El Salvador for… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 7, 2026

In the statement, Lyons laid responsibility for the violence squarely on the illegal alien.

Calling Mendoza a member of the 18th Street Gang in Patterson, Lyons said ICE agents were engaged in a “targeted vehicle stop.”

“As officers approached the car, the wanted gang member weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run an officer over. Following their training, our officers fired defensive shots to protect themselves, their fellow agents, and the public.

“The illegal alien was taken to a local hospital. The FBI is on the scene,” the statement said.

Many details about the incident were unclear Tuesday.

However, according to KTVU, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office posted an alert on Facebook at about 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

The statement noted that on ramps and off ramps to Interstate 5 in Patterson were closed because of the shooting.

In a follow-up statement, the sheriff’s office stressed that none of its personnel were involved in the shooting itself.

According to NBC News, the FBI’s field office in Sacramento confirmed that it is investigating the incident.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation in partnership with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office and are grateful for the Patterson community’s continued patience and support,” the statement said.

Details about the killings Mendoza is believed to have information about were unavailable Tuesday.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.