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An Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer is seen in a stock photo. The FBI is participating in the investigation of a shooting Tuesday by ICE agents who said a California gang member attempted to run down an officer.
Breaking
An Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer is seen in a stock photo. The FBI is participating in the investigation of a shooting Tuesday by ICE agents who said a California gang member attempted to run down an officer. (Lawrey - iStock / Getty Images)

Breaking: ICE Officers Shoot Alleged Illegal Alien Gang Member Who 'Weaponized His Vehicle'

 By Joe Saunders  April 7, 2026 at 1:23pm
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An illegal alien with suspected ties to two murders in two countries was shot by immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in California  Tuesday after allegedly trying to turn his vehicle into a weapon against the officers.

The illegal was identified as Carlos Ivan Mendoza, an alleged gang member wanted for questioning in connection with a murder in California, as well as a murder in his native El Salvador, according to KTVU-TV in Oakland.

His condition was unclear on Tuesday. There were no reports of injuries among ICE agents.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin posted a statement from acting ICE Director Todd Lyons about the incident:

In the statement, Lyons laid responsibility for the violence squarely on the illegal alien.

Calling Mendoza a member of the 18th Street Gang in Patterson, Lyons said ICE agents were engaged in a “targeted vehicle stop.”

“As officers approached the car, the wanted gang member weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run an officer over. Following their training, our officers fired defensive shots to protect themselves, their fellow agents, and the public.

“The illegal alien was taken to a local hospital. The FBI is on the scene,” the statement said.

Many details about the incident were unclear Tuesday.

However, according to KTVU, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office posted an alert on Facebook at about 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

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The statement noted that on ramps and off ramps to Interstate 5 in Patterson were closed because of the shooting.

In a follow-up statement, the sheriff’s office stressed that none of its personnel were involved in the shooting itself.

According to NBC News, the FBI’s field office in Sacramento confirmed that it is investigating the incident.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation in partnership with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office and are grateful for the Patterson community’s continued patience and support,” the statement said.

Details about the killings Mendoza is believed to have information about were unavailable Tuesday.

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Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




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