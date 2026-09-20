Breaking: ICE Shooting Rocks Austin - Protesters Clash with Officers, Democrats Condemn Agency with Few Facts Available

Demcorats and anti-ICE protesters are making waves in Austin, Texas, after an Immigration and Custom’s Enforcement agent shot a man during an operation in the city on Sunday.

The only details of the shooting known for now are the man shot was sent to a local hospital in North Austin and is in “serious condition” and a blue Toyota Corolla was scene at the scene with bullet holes and damage to the passenger-side door, according to ABC News.

Fox News is reporting on protests erupting in the area later on Sunday afternoon.

🚨 BREAKING: Migrant and leftist protestors are STORMING UP to police in Austin TX waving MEXICAN FLAGS and going berserk, as ICE and other federal agents stand nearby after a shooting Police are trying to get them to step back I GUARANTEE you a swath of this crowd is illegal… pic.twitter.com/EIItCMIBTN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 20, 2026

Some local footage making its way online even shows the crowds of “dozens and dozens” clashing with officers at the scene.

🚨 BREAKING: A group of “protestors” just attempted to RUSH THE POLICE LINE at the scene of the ICE-involved shootlng in Austin So Texas State Troopers doused them in pepper, forcing them to INSTANTLY RETREAT THAT’S how it’s done. This ain’t Minnesota! 🔥 https://t.co/B4SoSnUQRD pic.twitter.com/wzWrt7L1tg — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 20, 2026

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, despite knowing very few of the facts of the case, came out quick to condemn the agency’s overall actions saying he “wasn’t surprised.”

🚨 Democrat Austin Mayor Kirk Watson is ALREADY attacking ICE after a federal agent-involved shooting in North Austin!

Instead of supporting law enforcement, liberals are busy undermining federal agents and shifting blame.

Our brave ICE agents put their lives on the line every… — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) September 20, 2026

“A person being shot on the streets of Austin by someone purporting to be law enforcement particularly when it’s ICE is something that causes me to be unhappy and angry about it,” he said. “And while I’m unhappy and angry about it, I’m not surprised at all.”

“It’s happened in other cities with the nature of ICE and how ICE is doing its business these days and the chaos that we see it performing and fomenting, there’s no reason for us to be surprised about it. “

Democratic Texas Representative Greg Casar also condemned ICE while admitting he knew little about the facts of the shooting.

The horror has come to our city: ICE has shot a person in Austin this morning.

As the facts emerge, I am demanding a full, independent investigation, immediate release of the body camera footage, and accountability for any ICE officer who broke the law.

Over and over, ICE has… — Congressman Greg Casar (@RepCasar) September 20, 2026

“The horror has come to our city: ICE has shot a person in Austin this morning. As the facts emerge, I am demanding a full, independent investigation, immediate release of the body camera footage, and accountability for any ICE officer who broke the law,” he wrote.

“Over and over, ICE has shot people and then lied about what happened. We can see the lies with our own eyes. We will demand truth, transparency and accountability.”

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