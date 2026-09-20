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An Immigration and Custom's Enforcement agent stands in Newark, New Jersey, on May 26, 2026.
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An Immigration and Custom's Enforcement agent stands in Newark, New Jersey, on May 26, 2026. (Charly Triballeau - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: ICE Shooting Rocks Austin - Protesters Clash with Officers, Democrats Condemn Agency with Few Facts Available

 By Michael Austin  September 20, 2026 at 3:11pm
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Demcorats and anti-ICE protesters are making waves in Austin, Texas, after an Immigration and Custom’s Enforcement agent shot a man during an operation in the city on Sunday.

The only details of the shooting known for now are the man shot was sent to a local hospital in North Austin and is in “serious condition” and a blue Toyota Corolla was scene at the scene with bullet holes and damage to the passenger-side door, according to ABC News.

Fox News is reporting on protests erupting in the area later on Sunday afternoon.

Some local footage making its way online even shows the crowds of “dozens and dozens” clashing with officers at the scene.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, despite knowing very few of the facts of the case, came out quick to condemn the agency’s overall actions saying he “wasn’t surprised.”

“A person being shot on the streets of Austin by someone purporting to be law enforcement particularly when it’s ICE is something that causes me to be unhappy and angry about it,” he said. “And while I’m unhappy and angry about it, I’m not surprised at all.”

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“It’s happened in other cities with the nature of ICE and how ICE is doing its business these days and the chaos that we see it performing and fomenting, there’s no reason for us to be surprised about it. “

Democratic Texas Representative Greg Casar also condemned ICE while admitting he knew little about the facts of the shooting.

“The horror has come to our city: ICE has shot a person in Austin this morning. As the facts emerge, I am demanding a full, independent investigation, immediate release of the body camera footage, and accountability for any ICE officer who broke the law,” he wrote.

“Over and over, ICE has shot people and then lied about what happened. We can see the lies with our own eyes. We will demand truth, transparency and accountability.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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