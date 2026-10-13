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U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, left, stands with her husband Tim Mynett at an August campaign rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
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U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, left, stands with her husband Tim Mynett at an August campaign rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Joshua Lott / Getty Images)

Breaking: Ilhan Omar Now Being Investigated for Filings Showing Husband's Business Grew $30 Million in Just 1 Year

 By Bryan Chai  October 13, 2026 at 2:08pm
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It’s not just her immigration status.

Already mired in controversy, Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, learned Tuesday that the pressure cooker she’s already in just got a little warmer.

According to Fox News, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro told the network that her office is opening an investigation into the embattled lawmaker, this time targeting her financial disclosures.

Pirro’s investigation has honed in on one peculiar development: Omar’s husband, Tim Mynett, saw the value of his businesses skyrocket from being worth about $51,000 in 2023 to being worth about $30 million in 2024.

The Tuesday revelation from Pirro came shortly after federal agents raided Omar’s home.

Do you think Ilhan Omar's financial disclosures should be further investigated?

Authorities said the raid was part of a larger ongoing case against Omar in which her immigration records have come under scrutiny.

Omar, for her part, has denied any wrongdoing.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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