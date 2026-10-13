Breaking: Ilhan Omar Now Being Investigated for Filings Showing Husband's Business Grew $30 Million in Just 1 Year

It’s not just her immigration status.

Already mired in controversy, Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, learned Tuesday that the pressure cooker she’s already in just got a little warmer.

According to Fox News, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro told the network that her office is opening an investigation into the embattled lawmaker, this time targeting her financial disclosures.

Pirro’s investigation has honed in on one peculiar development: Omar’s husband, Tim Mynett, saw the value of his businesses skyrocket from being worth about $51,000 in 2023 to being worth about $30 million in 2024.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro CONFIRMS Ilhan Omar’s financial records are “the subject of an investigation as well”. What happened to Omar’s $30 million dollars that magically disappeared from her disclosure records? https://t.co/fqXNrsXB0J — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 13, 2026

The Tuesday revelation from Pirro came shortly after federal agents raided Omar’s home.

Do you think Ilhan Omar's financial disclosures should be further investigated? Yes, there are serious concerns No, it's a political attack Unsure about the details Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, there are serious concerns 100% (1223 votes) No, it's a political attack 0% (3 votes) Unsure about the details 0% (2 votes)

Authorities said the raid was part of a larger ongoing case against Omar in which her immigration records have come under scrutiny.

Omar, for her part, has denied any wrongdoing.

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