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Democrat Congresswoman Ilhan Omar speaks at a "No Kings" rally in St. Paul, Minnesota, on March 28, 2026.
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Democrat Congresswoman Ilhan Omar speaks at a "No Kings" rally in St. Paul, Minnesota, on March 28, 2026. (Adam Bettcher / Getty Images)

Breaking: Ilhan Omar's DC Home Raided by DHS

 By Johnathan Jones  October 12, 2026 at 6:35am
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The Washington, D.C., home of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was raided early Monday morning by Homeland Security Investigations agents, according to a report.

A source told Fox News that HSI carried out a raid in relation to a criminal fraud investigation into Omar’s immigration paperwork.

The paperwork was reportedly filled out by her late father years ago when she was a child.

A Department of Justice spokesperson said the action was part of an ongoing federal investigation.

“This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation,” the person said.

What should happen next for Ilhan Omar following the raid?

The statement did not identify Omar by name.

The DOJ added, “Today in the Washington, D.C. area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice.”

As the report noted, Border czar Tom Homan said last month that Omar was the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Related:
Raw Footage: Federal Agents Remove Evidence from Ilhan Omar's House

Multiple agents wearing HSI jackets reportedly were seen outside Omar’s home in the early hours of Monday, per the report.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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