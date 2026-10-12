Breaking: Ilhan Omar's DC Home Raided by DHS
The Washington, D.C., home of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was raided early Monday morning by Homeland Security Investigations agents, according to a report.
A source told Fox News that HSI carried out a raid in relation to a criminal fraud investigation into Omar’s immigration paperwork.
🚨 LET’S GO! A PRE-DAWN FEDERAL RAID has just been carried out by DHS against Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) — with a JUDICIALLY-approved SEARCH WARRANT
DHS and DOJ are working on the CRIMINAL fraud investigation.
The raid took place at her DC-area home, carried out by HSI agents at roughly 6AM ET 🔥
Tom Homan, Todd Blanche and Sec. Mullin are NOT SCREWING AROUND
When they said she was being investigated, THEY MEANT IT.
And it’s CLEARLY not slowing down any time soon. Sounds like they’ve been building the case for weeks or months
No member of Congress is above the law, ESPECIALLY not Ilhan Omar. She’s been ripping off this country for far too long and thinks she is immune.
3rd world pirate fraudsters deserve to be deported!
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 12, 2026
The paperwork was reportedly filled out by her late father years ago when she was a child.
A Department of Justice spokesperson said the action was part of an ongoing federal investigation.
“This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation,” the person said.
The statement did not identify Omar by name.
The DOJ added, “Today in the Washington, D.C. area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice.”
As the report noted, Border czar Tom Homan said last month that Omar was the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation.
🚨 IT’S OFFICIAL: A CRIMINAL investigation has been launched into Somali Rep. ILHAN OMAR (D-MN), top White House official confirms
“Ilhan Omar is the TARGET.”
BUILD THE CASE AND DEPORT HER!!
I am LONGING for the day that Omar is expelled from Congress — or is SHAMED into resigning — so she can be sent back to Somalia 🔥
We KNOW she married her brother, and it clearly now hinges on HSI or otherwise to fully carry out the probe and ensure prosecution
Tom Homan says anyone committing marriage fraud will face the full extent of the law.
GET THIS SOMALI PIRATE OUT OF OUR COUNTRY.
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 14, 2026
Multiple agents wearing HSI jackets reportedly were seen outside Omar’s home in the early hours of Monday, per the report.
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