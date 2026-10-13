Breaking: Ilhan Omar's Staff Changed Her Birthdate on Official Records, Her Citizenship May Be Fraudulent - Report

On Monday, progressive Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s residence was raided by federal agents.

While all sorts of speculation has circulated about why Omar was raided (there is a separate financial investigation into Omar, as well), rumors in circulation almost uniformly returned to one major theory: her immigration status.

And now, an ominous report from the New York Post is pouring gasoline onto that fire.

According to emails obtained and reviewed by the outlet, Omar’s staff allegedly changed the congresswoman’s birthdate in public records.

These alterations apparently came after Omar was elected to Congress in 2018.

And the New York Post lays out plainly why this is such a big deal: “If the congresswoman is actually one year older than she’s claimed to be, that would mean she couldn’t have legally become a U.S. citizen in 2000, critics contend.”

Omar’s birthdate has long been publicly listed as Oct. 4, 1981.

However, according to the emails obtained by the New York Post, it appears that in May 2019, the above date was shifted forward by one year, to 1982.

That time frame is significant, as Omar had had her age questioned by a political opponent, AJ Kern, who, the post reported, “came in a distant fourth against Omar in the 2022 House Democratic primary for Minnesota’s Fifth District.”

“She claims her citizenship narrative is that she derived citizenship through her father when she was a 17-year-old minor,” Kern told the Post.

However, he continued, “For derivative citizenship, two things have to be true — one, her father had to naturalize; and two, she still had to be a minor — and what I have found is that it’s highly likely that neither of those things are true.”

The Post reported Kern filed a FEC complaint to demand proof of Omar’s citizenship.

“The complaint went nowhere because a judge found it was ‘the job of Congress to vet their members,’” he told the outlet.

Despite longstanding accusations that Omar’s immigration status was misconstrued, the Minnesota lawmaker has long denied these allegations.

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