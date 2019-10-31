Breaking: Impeachment Resolution Passes House, Votes Split Almost Entirely Down Party Lines

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution formalizing the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

The final vote was 232-196, and it was almost entirely along party lines.

According to Fox News, not a single Republican voted for the resolution.

However, the libertarian-leaning Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, a Republican-turned-independent, voted in favor of the resolution.

This president will be in power for only a short time, but excusing his misbehavior will forever tarnish your name. To my Republican colleagues: Step outside your media and social bubble. History will not look kindly on disingenuous, frivolous, and false defenses of this man. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) October 31, 2019

Two Democrats voted no — Reps. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Collin Peterson of Minnesota.

The vote was not to impeach Trump, rather, it formalized the existing impeachment inquiry that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced last month.

“The working theory among Democrats is there will be another week or two of closed depositions — and that public hearings before the House Intelligence Committee could begin as soon as the second week in November,” CNN reported.

President Donald Trump was quick to respond.

“The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History!” he tweeted.

The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham put out a longer statement, according to Fox.

“The President has done nothing wrong, and the Democrats know it,” Grisham said.

“Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats’ unhinged obsession with this illegitimate impeachment proceeding does not hurt President Trump; it hurts the American people,” she added.

“Instead of focusing on pressing issues that impact real families, like reducing gun violence, passing the USMCA, improving healthcare, lowering prescription drug costs, securing our southern border, and modernizing our aging infrastructure, the Democrats are choosing every day to waste time on a sham impeachment — a blatantly partisan attempt to destroy the President.”

Grisham wasn’t finished.

“With today’s vote, Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats have done nothing more than enshrine unacceptable violations of due process into House rules,” she said.

“Speaker Pelosi, Chairman Schiff and the Democrats conducted secret, behind-closed-door meetings, blocked the Administration from participating, and have now voted to authorize a second round of hearings that still fails to provide any due process whatsoever to the Administration. The Democrats want to render a verdict without giving the Administration a chance to mount a defense. That is unfair, unconstitutional, and fundamentally un-American.”

