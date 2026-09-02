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Supporters of Lindsay Clancy hold signs outside the Plymouth County Superior Court during Lindsay Clancy's murder trial in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Aug. 26, 2026.
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Supporters of Lindsay Clancy hold signs outside the Plymouth County Superior Court during Lindsay Clancy's murder trial in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Aug. 26, 2026. (Joseph Prezioso - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: Intimidation Arrest Made Outside Courthouse of Lindsay Clancy Trial Setting Stage for Potential Mistrial

 By Michael Austin  September 1, 2026 at 7:28pm
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A 56-year-old woman, Dawn Light, was arrested Tuesday night for charges of “intimidation of a witness, juror or person furnishing information in connection with criminal proceedings.”

The arrest occurred outside the Massachusetts courthouse where jurors just entered their fourth day of deliberations on whether Lindsay Clancy is guilty of murdering her three children.

Though police have yet to comment on the incident, the New Haven Register reported it to have taken place “several minutes after jurors were dismissed from the courthouse for the day.”

This potentially sets the stage for a mistrial.

The defendant’s own lawyers admit to the fact that she strangled all three children to death with an exercise band in 2023 in her Massachusetts home while her husband was out of the house.

Clancy’s team is claiming she was legally insane when she killed them due to postpartum psychosis.

The prosecution, on the other hand, argued Clancy was fully aware of her actions.

The case quickly became high-profile as women across the country flocked to Clancy’s defense — some showing solidarity with her despite her admitting to the killings.

Many have even pushed various conspiracies that her husband is to blame, though not a shred of evidence supports such theories.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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