A 56-year-old woman, Dawn Light, was arrested Tuesday night for charges of “intimidation of a witness, juror or person furnishing information in connection with criminal proceedings.”

The arrest occurred outside the Massachusetts courthouse where jurors just entered their fourth day of deliberations on whether Lindsay Clancy is guilty of murdering her three children.

Though police have yet to comment on the incident, the New Haven Register reported it to have taken place “several minutes after jurors were dismissed from the courthouse for the day.”

This potentially sets the stage for a mistrial.

🚨 BREAKING: A 56-year-old woman has been arrested for JURY INTIMIDATION after she CHASED DOWN and PHOTOGRAPHED Lindsay Clancy jurors following their dismissal today This brain-rot is OUT OF CONTROL. RE-OPEN THE ASYLUMS. Dawn Light is now facing SERIOUS felonies in the state of… pic.twitter.com/s1ICqSSlTm — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 2, 2026

The defendant’s own lawyers admit to the fact that she strangled all three children to death with an exercise band in 2023 in her Massachusetts home while her husband was out of the house.

Clancy’s team is claiming she was legally insane when she killed them due to postpartum psychosis.

The prosecution, on the other hand, argued Clancy was fully aware of her actions.

The case quickly became high-profile as women across the country flocked to Clancy’s defense — some showing solidarity with her despite her admitting to the killings.

Many have even pushed various conspiracies that her husband is to blame, though not a shred of evidence supports such theories.

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