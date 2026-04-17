Breaking: Iran Announces the Strait of Hormuz Is 'Completely Open for the Remaining Period of the Ceasefire'

Iran announced Friday that the Strait of Hormuz is open to commercial traffic for the duration of the current ceasefire.

The statement came from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in a post on the social media platform X.

“In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open,” Araghchi wrote.

He added that vessels would travel “on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran.”

In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 17, 2026

The announcement follows a weeklong halt in U.S. strikes on Iran.

It also comes amid a U.S. military blockade of ships navigating the key international trade route.

The development was quickly publicized by Bloomberg.

(Bloomberg) — The Strait of Hormuz “is declared completely open” for all commercial vessels for the remaining period of ceasefire, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says in an X post. — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) April 17, 2026

President Donald Trump also acknowledged the news in a post on Truth Social.

“IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE. THANK YOU!” Trump wrote.

𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗝. 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝟬𝟵:𝟬𝟲 𝗣𝗠 𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝟬𝟰.𝟭𝟳.𝟮𝟲 IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE. THANK YOU! — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 17, 2026

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most critical shipping lanes in the world.

Disruptions have resulted in global economic implications.

Iran had previously vowed to impose tolls on vessels passing through the strait. The country does not hold a claim over the international waterway.

Tehran and Washington are in talks toward a peace agreement. Trump has been clear that such a deal must lead to Iran abandoning its nuclear ambitions.

The announcement comes roughly six weeks after the start of the U.S. military’s Operation Epic Fury.

The operation has involved coordinated efforts between the Pentagon and Israel targeting Iranian military capabilities and leadership.

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