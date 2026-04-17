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Fishing vessels and cargo ships are pictured near the Strait of Hormuz in a March file photo.
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Fishing vessels and cargo ships are pictured near the Strait of Hormuz in a March file photo. On Friday, the Iranian government announced that the critical waterway is open to shipping. (AP Photo)

Breaking: Iran Announces the Strait of Hormuz Is 'Completely Open for the Remaining Period of the Ceasefire'

 By Johnathan Jones  April 17, 2026 at 7:44am
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Iran announced Friday that the Strait of Hormuz is open to commercial traffic for the duration of the current ceasefire.

The statement came from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in a post on the social media platform X.

“In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open,” Araghchi wrote.

He added that vessels would travel “on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran.”

The announcement follows a weeklong halt in U.S. strikes on Iran.

It also comes amid a U.S. military blockade of ships navigating the key international trade route.

The development was quickly publicized by Bloomberg.

President Donald Trump also acknowledged the news in a post on Truth Social.

“IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE. THANK YOU!” Trump wrote.

Related:
US Forces Moving to Crack Down Hard After IRGC Closes the Straight of Hormuz Yet Again

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most critical shipping lanes in the world.

Disruptions have resulted in global economic implications.

Iran had previously vowed to impose tolls on vessels passing through the strait. The country does not hold a claim over the international waterway.

Tehran and Washington are in talks toward a peace agreement. Trump has been clear that such a deal must lead to Iran abandoning its nuclear ambitions.

The announcement comes roughly six weeks after the start of the U.S. military’s Operation Epic Fury.

The operation has involved coordinated efforts between the Pentagon and Israel targeting Iranian military capabilities and leadership.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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