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An Israeli army airstrike leaves a plume of smoke behind in Nabatieh, Lebanon, on June 19, 2026.
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An Israeli army airstrike leaves a plume of smoke behind in Nabatieh, Lebanon, on June 19, 2026. (Adri Salido / Getty Images)

Breaking: Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz, Threatens End to Peace Talks

 By Michael Austin  June 20, 2026 at 10:43am
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The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has once again closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint for the global oil supply in the region.

The Iranian Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters via IRGC state television.

“It is hereby announced that the Strait of Hormuz will be closed to vessel traffic; It is noted that this first step is a response to the enemy’s breach of promise, and if the aggression continues, further steps will be planned and taken to force the enemy to comply with its obligations,” the announcement said.

Iran blamed its move on Israel’s military action in Lebanon. On Thursday, four IDF soldiers were killed overnight in a Hezbollah attack in southern Lebanon, per The Times of Israel.

Hezbollah is a terror group backed by the IRGC.

Israel retaliated with a series of missile strikes on over 80 targets. At least 18 were killed and 33 wounded.

Iran has continued to insist that the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran may be voided if Israel continues to operate in the region.

However, the nation has made no public effort to pressure its own terror proxy in the region, Hezbollah, to discontinue its own attacks.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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