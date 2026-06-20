Breaking: Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz, Threatens End to Peace Talks

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has once again closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint for the global oil supply in the region.

The Iranian Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters via IRGC state television.

“It is hereby announced that the Strait of Hormuz will be closed to vessel traffic; It is noted that this first step is a response to the enemy’s breach of promise, and if the aggression continues, further steps will be planned and taken to force the enemy to comply with its obligations,” the announcement said.

Iran blamed its move on Israel’s military action in Lebanon. On Thursday, four IDF soldiers were killed overnight in a Hezbollah attack in southern Lebanon, per The Times of Israel.

Hezbollah is a terror group backed by the IRGC.

Israel retaliated with a series of missile strikes on over 80 targets. At least 18 were killed and 33 wounded.

Iran has continued to insist that the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran may be voided if Israel continues to operate in the region.

However, the nation has made no public effort to pressure its own terror proxy in the region, Hezbollah, to discontinue its own attacks.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.