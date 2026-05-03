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President Donald Trump waves after his arrival at Ocala International Airport, in Ocala, Florida, on May 1, 2026.
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President Donald Trump waves after his arrival at Ocala International Airport, in Ocala, Florida, on May 1, 2026. (Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: Iran Peace Proposal Aimed at Ending War Under Trump's Review - 'I'm Looking at It'

 By Michael Austin  May 2, 2026 at 6:38pm
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A potential peace proposal aimed at ending the conflict between Iran and the United States is under President Donald Trump’s review as of Saturday evening.

Before boarding Air Force One in South Florida late on Saturday, Trump told reporters that a 14-point proposal authored by Iran’s leaders and sent to the U.S. via Pakistan intermediaries would soon be under his personal review.

The U.S. had previously put forward a nine-point proposal, per Just the News.

“They’re going to give me the exact wording now,” Trump told reporters before boarding.

The president then posted on Truth Social about the plan. He seemed less than optimistic about the framework’s potential for success.

“I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can’t imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years,” Trump wrote.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

It has been 63 days since the conflict with Iran began on February 28.

Related:
Trump Administration Investigating All-Women's College for Admitting 'Trans' Men, Allowing Them in Dorms, Bathrooms

The Trump administration has repeatedly insisted it will not agree to a deal with Iran unless nearly all of their terms are met, most notably including Iran’s surrender of its enriched uranium stockpile.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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