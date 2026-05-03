Breaking: Iran Peace Proposal Aimed at Ending War Under Trump's Review - 'I'm Looking at It'

A potential peace proposal aimed at ending the conflict between Iran and the United States is under President Donald Trump’s review as of Saturday evening.

Before boarding Air Force One in South Florida late on Saturday, Trump told reporters that a 14-point proposal authored by Iran’s leaders and sent to the U.S. via Pakistan intermediaries would soon be under his personal review.

The U.S. had previously put forward a nine-point proposal, per Just the News.

“They’re going to give me the exact wording now,” Trump told reporters before boarding.

.@POTUS on Iran’s latest proposal: “I’m looking at it [on the plane]. I’ll let you know about it later… They told me about the concept of the deal. They’re going to give me the exact wording now.” pic.twitter.com/MDLcVXYP9r — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2026

The president then posted on Truth Social about the plan. He seemed less than optimistic about the framework’s potential for success.

“I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can’t imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years,” Trump wrote.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

It has been 63 days since the conflict with Iran began on February 28.

The Trump administration has repeatedly insisted it will not agree to a deal with Iran unless nearly all of their terms are met, most notably including Iran’s surrender of its enriched uranium stockpile.

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