Share
News
Smoke plumes rise over Tehran following missile strikes from both the United States and Israel's militaries on March 1, 2026.
Breaking
Smoke plumes rise over Tehran following missile strikes from both the United States and Israel's militaries on March 1, 2026. (Atta Kenare - AFP / Getty Images)

BREAKING: Iran Supreme Council Bombed While Gathering to Choose New Leadership

 By Nick Givas  March 3, 2026 at 8:50am
Share

The Israel Defense Forces attacked a meeting of the Iranian Supreme Council on Tuesday, where officials were meeting to select a new Supreme Leader, following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A senior Israeli official told Fox News that, “Israel struck while they were counting the votes for the appointment of the supreme leader,” according to the network’s Chief Foreign Correspondent, Trey Yingst.

“This is a significant development, and again, speaks to the Israeli intelligence about this war,” Yingst said, while reporting from Tel Aviv. “They just targeted the meeting in Tehran, where what’s left of the leadership was gathering to choose a new Supreme Leader.”

He added, “The Iranians are continuing their attacks against Israel.”

In a separate post on the social media website X, Yingst further confirmed details of the attack.

“The Iranian Supreme Council was counting the votes to appoint the next Supreme Leader when Israel struck the meeting location,” the post read.

Dr. Houman David Hemmati, known for his appearances on Fox News, posted a video on X showing that the building was completely destroyed.

He also said it was foolish of them to all gather in one place, given the recent bombings from “Operation Epic Fury.”

Related:
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Unhinged Antiwar Protestor's Arm Snaps on Camera (With a Loud Crack) as Ex-Marine US Sen. Sheehy Joins Security to Take Him Down

“HAPPENING NOW! Israel bombed the building hosting the voting for the Iranian leadership succession AS THEY WERE VOTING!” he wrote.

“I guess that means they won’t be having any leadership for a while,” Hemmati concluded. “Who is the wise person who thought of all meeting in one place?”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




White Police Officers Sue Philadelphia Over DEI Promotions, Say They Were Passed Over for Political Reasons
Revealed: Kamala Harris' Book Tour Is Being Partially Funded by California Taxpayers
President Trump Continues Beating the Drum for Potential Takeover of Cuba: 'They Want to Make a Deal'
Trump Turns Up Heat on Republicans, Pressures Them to Pass SAVE Act: 'Country Defining Fight for the Soul of Our Nation!'
Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Feels the Heat During Fraud Hearing in DC: 'You Should Go to Jail'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation