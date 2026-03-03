BREAKING: Iran Supreme Council Bombed While Gathering to Choose New Leadership

The Israel Defense Forces attacked a meeting of the Iranian Supreme Council on Tuesday, where officials were meeting to select a new Supreme Leader, following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A senior Israeli official told Fox News that, “Israel struck while they were counting the votes for the appointment of the supreme leader,” according to the network’s Chief Foreign Correspondent, Trey Yingst.

The Israelis just struck the meeting of the Iranian Supreme Council where officials were gathering to choose a new Supreme Leader, a senior Israeli official told Fox News. “Israel struck while they were counting the votes for the appointment of the supreme leader.” — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 3, 2026

“This is a significant development, and again, speaks to the Israeli intelligence about this war,” Yingst said, while reporting from Tel Aviv. “They just targeted the meeting in Tehran, where what’s left of the leadership was gathering to choose a new Supreme Leader.”

He added, “The Iranians are continuing their attacks against Israel.”

In a separate post on the social media website X, Yingst further confirmed details of the attack.

The Iranian Supreme Council was counting the votes to appoint the next Supreme Leader when Israel struck the meeting location. pic.twitter.com/jCJMRFm4aw — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 3, 2026

“The Iranian Supreme Council was counting the votes to appoint the next Supreme Leader when Israel struck the meeting location,” the post read.

Dr. Houman David Hemmati, known for his appearances on Fox News, posted a video on X showing that the building was completely destroyed.

He also said it was foolish of them to all gather in one place, given the recent bombings from “Operation Epic Fury.”

🚨 HAPPENING NOW! Israel bombed the building hosting the voting for the Iranian leadership succession AS THEY WERE VOTING! I guess that means they won’t be having any leadership for a while. Who is the wise person who thought of all meeting in one place? pic.twitter.com/jpFzhDyOlL — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) March 3, 2026

“HAPPENING NOW! Israel bombed the building hosting the voting for the Iranian leadership succession AS THEY WERE VOTING!” he wrote.

“I guess that means they won’t be having any leadership for a while,” Hemmati concluded. “Who is the wise person who thought of all meeting in one place?”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.