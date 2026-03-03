Share
Plumes of smoke from two simultaneous strikes rise over Tehran, Iran, Monday. The attacks continued Tuesday with a reported strike on the city's airport.
Plumes of smoke from two simultaneous strikes rise over Tehran, Iran, Monday. The attacks continued Tuesday with a reported strike on the city's airport. (Mohsen Ganji / AP)

BREAKING: Israel Has Reportedly Attacked Tehran Mehrabad Airport as 'Operation Epic Fury' Continues

 By Jack Davis  March 3, 2026 at 11:30am
Smoke rose over Tehran’s airport Tuesday as Israeli warplanes pounded Iran’s capital city for the fourth day of Operation Epic Fury.

The Mehr news agency in Iran said Mehrabad Airport was attacked, according to the Times of Israel. One social media commentator said the airport was “going up in smoke.”

Israeli jets bombed Iran’s “leadership complex” in Tehran, the military said, according to the Times of Israel.

The report said 100 fighter jets dropped more than 250 bombs on the complex.

The buildings included Iran’s presidential bureau, the headquarters of the Supreme National Security Council, a compound used by top leaders, and an army training facility, the Israel Defense Forces said.



“The leadership complex of the terror regime is one of the most secured assets in Iran and spans many streets in the heart of Tehran,” the military said, calling the target the “most important and central headquarters for the Iranian terror regime.”

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said “everything’s been knocked out” in Iran, according to NBC News.

Related:
Iran Update: Trump Says Attack Is Moving Much Faster Than Expected With 1,200 Targets Hit and the Entire Iranian Navy Neutralized

“They have no navy — it’s been knocked out. They have no air force; that’s been knocked out. They have no air detection; that’s been knocked out. Their radar has been knocked out, and just about everything’s been knocked out,” he said.

Trump said the war is going “very well” for the U.S.

“As you know, 49 people were taken out in the first hit. And I guess there was another hit today on the new leadership, and it looks like that was pretty substantial also. So they’re getting hit very hard, and we’ll see what happens,” he said.

“I guess you have a third wave coming,” he said.

A report in the Jerusalem Post noted that through Monday night, Israel had dropped 2,500 bombs on Iran, and it’s on track to exceed the number dropped in the 12-day war with Iran in June.

Without giving a specific number, the report said “the U.S. appeared to have attacked twice as many targets.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation