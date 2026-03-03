BREAKING: Israel Has Reportedly Attacked Tehran Mehrabad Airport as 'Operation Epic Fury' Continues

Smoke rose over Tehran’s airport Tuesday as Israeli warplanes pounded Iran’s capital city for the fourth day of Operation Epic Fury.

The Mehr news agency in Iran said Mehrabad Airport was attacked, according to the Times of Israel. One social media commentator said the airport was “going up in smoke.”

Israeli jets bombed Iran’s “leadership complex” in Tehran, the military said, according to the Times of Israel.

🚨 JUST IN: Iran’s Mehrabad International Airport is GOING UP IN SMOKE after being struck in Tehran Major FAFO is playing out by the hour at this point. Iran is getting clobbered.pic.twitter.com/1nHedk0Sn4 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 3, 2026

The report said 100 fighter jets dropped more than 250 bombs on the complex.

The buildings included Iran’s presidential bureau, the headquarters of the Supreme National Security Council, a compound used by top leaders, and an army training facility, the Israel Defense Forces said.







“The leadership complex of the terror regime is one of the most secured assets in Iran and spans many streets in the heart of Tehran,” the military said, calling the target the “most important and central headquarters for the Iranian terror regime.”

Airstrikes hit Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, according to Iranian media. pic.twitter.com/raaCXnZw6t — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) March 3, 2026

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said “everything’s been knocked out” in Iran, according to NBC News.

“They have no navy — it’s been knocked out. They have no air force; that’s been knocked out. They have no air detection; that’s been knocked out. Their radar has been knocked out, and just about everything’s been knocked out,” he said.

Trump said the war is going “very well” for the U.S.

“As you know, 49 people were taken out in the first hit. And I guess there was another hit today on the new leadership, and it looks like that was pretty substantial also. So they’re getting hit very hard, and we’ll see what happens,” he said.

Airstrikes hit a building in Iran of the body tasked with electing Iran’s new supreme leader, according to Iranian media. “The criminal American-Zionist forces attacked the Assembly of Experts building in Qom a few minutes ago,” reports the Tasnim news agency. pic.twitter.com/1kgq0a8Arp — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) March 3, 2026

“I guess you have a third wave coming,” he said.

A report in the Jerusalem Post noted that through Monday night, Israel had dropped 2,500 bombs on Iran, and it’s on track to exceed the number dropped in the 12-day war with Iran in June.

The Iranian regime is using mobile launchers to indiscriminately fire missiles in an attempt to inflict maximum harm across the region. U.S. forces are hunting these threats down and without apology or hesitation, we are taking them out. pic.twitter.com/gv1SfKCrk4 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 3, 2026

Without giving a specific number, the report said “the U.S. appeared to have attacked twice as many targets.”

