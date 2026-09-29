Breaking: Jack Smith Admits to Secretly Gathering Banking Info of Thousands of Trump Donors

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith collected the banking information of thousands of Americans who had contributed to President Donald Trump and Trump-aligned Republican groups.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said in a Tuesday news release that records provided to the committee through whistleblower disclosures revealed that Smith’s team acquired at least 4,782 checks from Americans who contributed mainly small dollar amounts between September 2019 and August 2023.

“Thousands of Americans across all 50 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, who donated as little as $1 to President Trump and Trump-aligned Republican entities had their checks secretly subpoenaed by Special Counsel Jack Smith and his team,” the news release declares.

The checks show the donors’ home addresses, bank accounts, and routing numbers and signatures.

“Smith’s team acquired the checks as part of its ‘Arctic Frost’ election case against President Trump, allowing the Biden Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to gain access to nearly 5,000 Americans’ highly sensitive information,” the news release stated.

🚨 BREAKING: Records provided to Chairman @ChuckGrassley via whistleblower disclosure reveal Jack Smith and his team collected 4,782 personal checks from Americans nationwide who donated to Trump and Trump-aligned entities between September 2019 to August 2023. pic.twitter.com/zNWs7PkpE7 — Senate Judiciary Republicans (@SenJudiciaryGOP) September 29, 2026

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There may be additional subpoena returns yet to come showing more donor checks obtained by Biden’s DOJ, Grassley added.

Grassley confronted Smith during a Tuesday Judiciary Committee hearing, saying, “No matter what you say, there’s no legitimate basis for what you did. Especially since your staff killed an investigation into the Clinton campaign.”

“Donations to Republican groups weren’t necessary to your investigation, which is proved out by the fact it wasn’t mentioned in your public report. Now, the Justice Department and FBI will forever possess thousands of people’s addresses, phone numbers, banks, bank account numbers, bank routing numbers and a copy of their true signatures. Every member on this committee ought to be outraged for what happened to their constituents,” the senator continued.

JACK SMITH confirms to @ChuckGrassley that his team collected financial data Grassley said 4782 donor checks (many 5 to 10 dollars) from Americans was collected “no legitimate basis for what you did” Grassley said DOJ now has bank account, bank routing number, signature,… — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) September 29, 2026

“Every member of this committee ought to be outraged for what happened to their constituents,” Grassley said. “I hope my Democratic colleagues will join me in this outrage.”

Speaking before Grassley’s statement, Smith acknowledged that his team acquired financial information, but claimed it was in the line of duty.

🚨 BREAKING: New records prove disgraced Special Counsel Jack Smith not only obtained FINANCIAL RECORDS from EVERY DAY AMERICANS donating to Republicans — but Smith spied on communications between JOURNALISTS and GOP or Trump-aligned officials, per Fox JACK SMITH HAS TO BE… pic.twitter.com/byuoI9ndCv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 29, 2026

“As I sit here right now, I cannot recite every subpoena we issued. I can tell you why we issued subpoenas. And it was to conduct a criminal investigation of one of the most serious crimes that’s ever happened in our nation’s history,” Smith said. “I had a duty to collect facts.”

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