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Former Special Counsel Jack Smith testifies during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Tuesday.
Former Special Counsel Jack Smith testifies during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Tuesday. Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa was not happy with Smith's record. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Breaking: Jack Smith Admits to Secretly Gathering Banking Info of Thousands of Trump Donors

 By Randy DeSoto  September 29, 2026 at 12:35pm
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Former Special Counsel Jack Smith collected the banking information of thousands of Americans who had contributed to President Donald Trump and Trump-aligned Republican groups.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said in a Tuesday news release that records provided to the committee through whistleblower disclosures revealed that Smith’s team acquired at least 4,782 checks from Americans who contributed mainly small dollar amounts between September 2019 and August 2023.

“Thousands of Americans across all 50 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, who donated as little as $1 to President Trump and Trump-aligned Republican entities had their checks secretly subpoenaed by Special Counsel Jack Smith and his team,” the news release declares.

The checks show the donors’ home addresses, bank accounts, and routing numbers and signatures.

“Smith’s team acquired the checks as part of its ‘Arctic Frost’ election case against President Trump, allowing the Biden Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to gain access to nearly 5,000 Americans’ highly sensitive information,” the news release stated.

Will Jack Smith be prosecuted for this?

There may be additional subpoena returns yet to come showing more donor checks obtained by Biden’s DOJ, Grassley added.

Grassley confronted Smith during a Tuesday Judiciary Committee hearing, saying, “No matter what you say, there’s no legitimate basis for what you did. Especially since your staff killed an investigation into the Clinton campaign.”

“Donations to Republican groups weren’t necessary to your investigation, which is proved out by the fact it wasn’t mentioned in your public report. Now, the Justice Department and FBI will forever possess thousands of people’s addresses, phone numbers, banks, bank account numbers, bank routing numbers and a copy of their true signatures. Every member on this committee ought to be outraged for what happened to their constituents,” the senator continued.

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“Every member of this committee ought to be outraged for what happened to their constituents,” Grassley said. “I hope my Democratic colleagues will join me in this outrage.”

Speaking before Grassley’s statement, Smith acknowledged that his team acquired financial information, but claimed it was in the line of duty.

“As I sit here right now, I cannot recite every subpoena we issued. I can tell you why we issued subpoenas. And it was to conduct a criminal investigation of one of the most serious crimes that’s ever happened in our nation’s history,” Smith said. “I had a duty to collect facts.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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