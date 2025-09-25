Breaking: James Comey Indicted - Becomes First Ex-FBI Director in History to Be Indicted

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on two charges: making false statements and obstruction of congressional proceeding.

“The probe into Comey centered on whether he lied to Congress during his Sept. 30, 2020, testimony about his handling of the original Trump–Russia probe at the FBI, known inside the bureau as ‘Crossfire Hurricane,'” according to Fox News.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia is leading the case. Charges were filed just before the statute of limitations was set to run out.

The indictment comes just days after President Donald Trump called out Attorney General Pam Bondi for her lack of action when it came to prosecuting corrupt Democrats.

Trump singled out Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California, Democratic Attorney General of New York Letitia James, and Comey.

Trump singled out Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California, Democratic Attorney General of New York Letitia James, and Comey in a social media post.

“JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!” the president concluded.

