Former FBI Director James Comey speaks onstage at a 2023 event. (Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images)

Breaking: James Comey Indicted - Becomes First Ex-FBI Director in History to Be Indicted

 By Nick Givas  September 25, 2025 at 4:32pm
Former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on two charges: making false statements and obstruction of congressional proceeding.

“The probe into Comey centered on whether he lied to Congress during his Sept. 30, 2020, testimony about his handling of the original Trump–Russia probe at the FBI, known inside the bureau as ‘Crossfire Hurricane,'” according to Fox News.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia is leading the case. Charges were filed just before the statute of limitations was set to run out.

The indictment comes just days after President Donald Trump called out Attorney General Pam Bondi for her lack of action when it came to prosecuting corrupt Democrats.

Trump singled out Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California, Democratic Attorney General of New York Letitia James, and Comey.

“JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!” the president concluded.

Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




