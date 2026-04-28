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Former FBI Director James Comey, has again been indicted by the Department of Justice.
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Former FBI Director James Comey, has again been indicted by the Department of Justice. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

BREAKING: James Comey Indicted on New Charges Relating to Infamous Photo

 By Nick Givas  April 28, 2026 at 12:13pm
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Former FBI director James Comey was indicted yet again Tuesday by the Department of Justice, five months after it failed to get a conviction in another case against him.

“Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted a second time by the Justice Department, Fox News has learned, this time in relation to an Instagram photo of a ‘8647’ shell formation on a beach,” Fox News Digital reported.

It added, “The charges against him were not immediately clear.”

The first indictment against Comey, for allegedly lying to Congress, was dismissed in November.

A federal judge dismissed the case, claiming that the prosecutor, Lindsey Halligan, who secured the indictment, was unlawfully appointed.

On May 15, Comey came under intense scrutiny after he posted a message to Instagram that many interpreted as a threat against President Donald Trump’s life.

In the since-deleted post, Comey shared an image made up of seashells and stones that spelled out the numbers “8647.”

Donald Trump Jr. shared the image on the social media site X, writing, “Just James Comey casually calling for my dad to be murdered. This is who the Dem-Media worships. Demented!!!!”

Related:
ALERT: James Comey Subpoenaed by DOJ as 'Grand Conspiracy' Probe Into Political Lawfare Gains Momentum

The number “86” is often shorthand for the elimination of someone — often with implied lethality. Trump is sometimes referred to as “47” because he is the country’s 47th president.

Other celebrities and public personalities followed Comey’s lead and posted similar messages.

The indictment comes just days after an assassination attempt was made against Trump and other top administration officials at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

The accused gunman, Cole Allen, a 31-year-old teacher from Torrance, California, was officially charged Monday with attempting to assassinate the president.

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Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




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