As of 8 p.m. Central Time Tuesday, it appeared that Rep. Jasmine Crockett, seen in a Feb. 27 photo, fell short of securing the Democratic slot in the Texas Senate primary.
(Tony Gutierrez / AP)

BREAKING: Jasmine Crockett Gets Stomped in Primary as Even Democrats Find Tolerating Her Presence Impossible

 By C. Douglas Golden  March 3, 2026 at 8:18pm
It turns out that running your yap mouth to your heart’s content even as your brain lags far behind — if it even bothers getting its shoes on at all — isn’t a recipe for electoral success, even on the Democratic side.

Alas, Rep. Jasmine Crockett is finding that out too late. The soon-to-be-former U.S. representative is apparently also going to add soon-to-be-former U.S. Senate candidate to her résumé after early returns in the Democratic Texas primary Tuesday night tanked her odds on betting markets.

Both Polymarket and Kalshi had Crockett at 1 percent chance of winning as of 8 p.m. Central, after most polls had closed in Texas, with state Rep. James Talarico at 99 percent. While KDFW-TV reported that judges were allowing Dallas County to keep polls open until 9 p.m. — two hours after polls closed in most of the state — after some voters were turned away or directed to the incorrect polling place, this hasn’t moved her odds in a favorable direction.

While Talarico only had 52.4 percent of the vote to 46.4 percent for Crockett as of 8 p.m. Central, according to NBC News, the key is that Crockett wasn’t running up the score in counties where she should have been way ahead. Talarico was beating benchmarks there and elsewhere:

In fact, it had gotten bad enough that Crockett was already blaming nefarious forces for keeping her from the nomination:

As a conservative, I’m slightly disappointed to see that Crockett almost certainly won’t be running against whoever the Republicans put up. (Given that it’s a race with a number of candidates, including three who polled over 10 percent, that one is almost certain to end in a runoff on May 26.) However, as an observer who likes to see sanity prevail, I have to at least hand it to the Democrats: They didn’t succumb to their instincts and nominate the craziest woman in the room.

Crockett began her career as an off-brand annex to The Squad™, someone who was too ridiculous even by their low standards. When she wasn’t speaking in clips that require more asterisks than Lance Armstrong’s career cycling record, she was using fine logic like this:

She came to national attention after she not only called out former GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green of Georgia as having a “bleach blonde bad built butch body” during a clash of the mental titans in a House Oversight Committee hearing, but trademarked the phrase as “B6.” Unfortunately, this went predictably awry when her people misspelled her own name on the T-shirt bearing the slogan:

However, when Crockett entered the Senate race late last year, she was the prohibitive favorite, given her national profile. As it turns out, Talarico not only had the advantage of an actual statewide campaign infrastructure and the advantage of knowing when to shut his mouth, he had the advantage of establishment support, too.

A stunt involving outgoing CBS host Stephen Colbert blaming the Federal Communications Commission’s equal time rule for not having an interview with Talarico on air — while posting it to YouTube — created a positive buzz around Talarico, along with the false impression that President Donald Trump was somehow trying to quash his campaign. Crockett’s poll numbers began slipping, although she was still in the lead.

However, it didn’t help that she kept on serving up gems like this:

It’s not that Talarico is sane. He’s not. It’s that he passes as sane, at least in comparison to Jasmine Crockett. And suddenly, sanity is a prerequisite for a candidate to get nominated.

Mind you, conservatives can’t be blamed for preferring being able to dunk on Crockett as a senatorial nominee when November comes. However, being able to point to Tuesday night’s results as evidence that we’ve reached peak woke is a decent enough consolation prize — and bad news for Democrats elsewhere.

C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Conversation