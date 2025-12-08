Share
Rep. Jasmine Crockett speaks at Plum Hollow Golf Club on Nov. 15, 2025, in Southfield, Michigan.
Rep. Jasmine Crockett speaks at Plum Hollow Golf Club on Nov. 15, 2025, in Southfield, Michigan. (Monica Morgan / Getty Images)

Breaking: Jasmine Crockett Officially Launches Senate Campaign, Targets Republican John Cornyn's Seat

 By Randy DeSoto  December 8, 2025 at 3:40pm
Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas filed Monday to run for the U.S. Senate.

She is running for the seat currently held by Republican John Cornyn. The incumbent is seeking re-election, but must first win the GOP primary against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt.

Crockett currently represents the 30th congressional district, which includes part of Dallas. That district has been redrawn under a new map adopted by the Texas legislature in August, though it still leans Democrat.

An October University of Houston-Texas Southern University poll found Crockett ahead in the race of current and potential Democratic Senate candidates with 31 percent support, followed by state Rep. James Talarico and former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke each at 25 percent, while former Congressman Colin Allred garnered 13 percent backing.

Allred announced Monday that he is dropping out of the Senate race and will seek a House seat instead.

CNN reported that Crockett asked “Allred to drop out of the race, and has cited a poll in some conversations that shows her in strong shape.”

Allred challenged incumbent GOP Sen. Ted Cruz last year, but lost by nearly 9 percentage points.

On the Republican side this time, Paxton is slightly ahead in the race, with 34 percent, followed by Cornyn at 33 percent and Hunt at 22 percent, with 11 percent undecided, according to the University of Houston survey.

Democrats must pick up a net four seats next November to regain control of the Senate.

