Breaking: Jasmine Crockett Officially Launches Senate Campaign, Targets Republican John Cornyn's Seat

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas filed Monday to run for the U.S. Senate.

She is running for the seat currently held by Republican John Cornyn. The incumbent is seeking re-election, but must first win the GOP primary against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt.

Crockett currently represents the 30th congressional district, which includes part of Dallas. That district has been redrawn under a new map adopted by the Texas legislature in August, though it still leans Democrat.

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett launches a bid for US Senate in hopes of flipping the Texas seat currently held by Republican John Cornyn https://t.co/5kmx46lowU pic.twitter.com/dcJN9e8Ap3 — CNN (@CNN) December 8, 2025

An October University of Houston-Texas Southern University poll found Crockett ahead in the race of current and potential Democratic Senate candidates with 31 percent support, followed by state Rep. James Talarico and former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke each at 25 percent, while former Congressman Colin Allred garnered 13 percent backing.

Allred announced Monday that he is dropping out of the Senate race and will seek a House seat instead.

Collin Allred explains why he stepped out of the TX Senate race for Jasmine Crockett: “I’ve always tried to take my ego out of how I approach public service.” Translation: The party told me to get the hell out of the way. pic.twitter.com/xNXaMzRtxs — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 8, 2025

CNN reported that Crockett asked “Allred to drop out of the race, and has cited a poll in some conversations that shows her in strong shape.”

Allred challenged incumbent GOP Sen. Ted Cruz last year, but lost by nearly 9 percentage points.

On the Republican side this time, Paxton is slightly ahead in the race, with 34 percent, followed by Cornyn at 33 percent and Hunt at 22 percent, with 11 percent undecided, according to the University of Houston survey.

Democrats must pick up a net four seats next November to regain control of the Senate.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.