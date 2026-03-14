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House Oversight and Government Reform Committee members Rep. Jasmine Crockett and Rep. Suhas Subramanyam talk to reporters following a closed-door, remote deposition from convicted child sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on Feb. 9, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
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House Oversight and Government Reform Committee members Rep. Jasmine Crockett and Rep. Suhas Subramanyam talk to reporters following a closed-door, remote deposition from convicted child sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on Feb. 9, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Breaking: Jasmine Crockett Security Officer Shot, Killed by SWAT Team

 By C. Douglas Golden  March 13, 2026 at 6:26pm
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A man who was shot and killed by police in Dallas was part of Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s security detail, multiple sources reported on Friday.

According to CBS News, the individual in question was “known publicly as Mike King,” although he’d been using various aliases to gain employment.

He was also running a business that placed law enforcement officers in off-duty jobs — and was a figure present near Crockett at numerous campaign stops during her failed bid to gain the party’s Senate nomination, as photographic evidence showed.

King was fatally shot Wednesday after a standoff with a SWAT team in Dallas outside of Children’s Medical Center.



According to DFW Scanner, a site that chronicles crime reports from police scanners in and around the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, the suspect “barricaded himself in a vehicle at 1934 Medical District Drive.”

“Officers used tear gas in an effort to get the suspect out of the vehicle. He exited the vehicle armed with a gun, and pointed it at officers,” the report noted. “Officers opened fire and killed the suspect.”

Early reports indicated that he was a fugitive who was known to police and was under investigation for impersonation of a law enforcement officer.

Related:
Jasmine Crockett's White Replacement Appears to Be More Anti-White Than She Was, and His Comment About Charlie Kirk Was Sickening

Documents obtained by CBS News Texas indicated that King had been paid by the Crockett campaign for “security services” as recently as 2025.

Crockett did not comment on the developments. Earlier this month, the firebrand Democrat — whose previously safe House seat has been eliminated in Texas’ congressional redistricting — lost the Senate primary to state Rep. James Talarico by a 53 percent to 46 percent margin.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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